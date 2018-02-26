FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018 / 8:06 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Four dead after blast destroys shop and home in Leicester

Darren Staples

1 Min Read

LEICESTER, England (Reuters) - At least four people were killed and four more injured when a blast destroyed a convenience store and a home in the central English city of Leicester on Sunday, British police said.

“There are four confirmed fatalities at this stage and a number of people still undergoing treatment in hospital,” Leicestershire Police Superintendent Shane O’Neill said.

“We believe there may be people who have not yet been accounted for and rescue efforts continue in order to locate any further casualties,” O’Neill said.

The blast ripped through the building on Sunday night, destroying a shop on the ground floor and a two-storey apartment above it. There was no immediate indication that the explosion was linked to terrorism, police said.

Pictures and videos showed flames leaping into the sky from the site which was reduced to rubble.

Additional reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Kanishka Singh; Editing by William Schomberg and Guy Faulconbridge

