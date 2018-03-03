FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2018 / 7:52 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

UK police charge three men over shop blast that killed five in Leicester

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police investigating a shop blast a week ago which killed five people in the central English city of Leicester, said on Saturday they had charged three men with manslaughter and arson with intent to endanger life.

FILE PHOTO - Members of the emergency services work at the site of an explosion which destroyed a convenience store and a home in Leicester, Britain, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples

The five died when a blast ripped through a Polish convenience store and a home last Sunday, turning the building into rubble.

Police said in a statement they had charged three men over the case: Aram Kurd, 33, from Leicester, Hawkar Hassan, 32, from Coventry and Arkan Ali, 37, from Oldham.

The three will remain in custody and appear in court on Monday. Two other men have been arrested and are still being questioned, the police said.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Andrew Bolton

