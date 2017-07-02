Cabinet ministers tell May to end austerity - Observer

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after attending the annual Henley Royal Regatta rowing festival in Henley-on-Thames, Britain, June 30, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure from her ministers to end the government's policy of economic austerity as a new poll shows her popularity has slumped, according to the Observer.

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt wants the government to drop a cap on public sector pay rises of a below-inflation 1 percent for nurses, while education secretary Justine Greening wants more money for schools, according to the newspaper.

Despite her party's expectations of a landslide victory, May lost her majority in parliament in last month's election, pushing her into a deal with a small eurosceptic Northern Irish Protestant party.

The Labour Party fared better than expected in last month's election with its promises of measures such as the end to a 1 percent cap on public sector pay increases.

May's approval rating is now at minus 20 percentage points against a positive rating of 21 percentage points in April, according to a new Opinium survey for the Observer.

Agriculture secretary Michael Gove told the Sunday Times newspaper that the government should accept the findings of any future public sector pay reviews.