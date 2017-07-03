FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2017 / 10:52 AM / a month ago

Government will respond this year on police and teacher pay - May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will respond to recommendations on pay increases for teachers, police and some other public sector workers later this year, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Monday when asked about pressure to drop pay caps.

Media have reported some members of May's top team of ministers want her to drop long-standing public sector pay restraints in response to voter dissatisfaction at more than seven years of austerity - cited as one reason for her Conservative Party's poor election showing last month.

The spokesman said the government had already accepted the recommendations of pay bodies representing professions such as nurses and doctors, and would consider others in the normal way as and when they presented their cases.

"We will be responding later this year. Some have reported to us and we've accepted the findings, others we will respond to in due course, but I think you can expect them ... in and around the Autumn," he said.

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

