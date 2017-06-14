FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 2 months ago

Baker says does not see Brexit strategy changing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Steve Baker, a Minister at the Department for Exiting the European Union, leaves Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 14, 2017.Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Junior Brexit minister Steve Baker said on Wednesday he did not expect Britain's strategy for leaving the European Union to change after Prime Minister Theresa May failed to win a majority in last week's national election.

May's botched election gamble has left her so weakened that her Brexit strategy is the subject of public debate inside her party, with two former prime ministers calling on her to soften her EU exit approach.

Asked by Reuters if he expected the government's Brexit strategy to change, Baker said: "I don't foresee any change. The reality is that where we stand follows logically from leaving, so if we're leaving what we need to do is do it smoothly and successfully and gain economic benefit."

Baker, who campaigned for Brexit before last year's EU referendum, said Britain needed to be able to control its own trade policy. The decision on whether to stay in the EU's customs union was one for the government, he added.

Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

