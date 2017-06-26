DUP to back May on Brexit legislation

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said on Monday it would support Prime Minister Theresa May's government on legislation concerning Britain's exit from the European Union, securing her a slender majority in parliament.

May struck a deal with the DUP on Monday to back her administration after she failed to secure an outright victory in a botched June 8 snap election.

"The DUP... agrees to support the government on legislation pertaining to the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; and legislation pertaining to national security," a document published by May's office said.