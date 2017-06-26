FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
DUP to back May on Brexit legislation
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK Top News
June 26, 2017 / 11:11 AM / a month ago

DUP to back May on Brexit legislation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Leader Arlene Foster, alongside Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds and Chief Whip Jeffrey Donaldson, speaks outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 26, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said on Monday it would support Prime Minister Theresa May's government on legislation concerning Britain's exit from the European Union, securing her a slender majority in parliament.

May struck a deal with the DUP on Monday to back her administration after she failed to secure an outright victory in a botched June 8 snap election.

"The DUP... agrees to support the government on legislation pertaining to the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; and legislation pertaining to national security," a document published by May's office said.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.