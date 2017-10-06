May says to meet business leaders on Monday in Downing Street

The door of 10 Downing Street is seen, in central London, Britain June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet business leaders next week to discuss Britain’s departure from the European Union, her office said on Friday, after a former party chairman said there was a plot to topple her.

A quarterly meeting with businesses including HSBC (HSBA.L), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Vodafone (VOD.L) and WPP (WPP.L) to discuss Brexit will go ahead on Monday as usual, a spokeswoman for May’s office said.

“The Business Advisory Council is an important part of our preparations for leaving the EU – allowing us to seek the views of experienced business leaders and to share with them the government’s vision for a successful Brexit,” May said in an emailed statement.