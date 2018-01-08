FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conservative Party deletes tweet congratulating new chairman
January 8, 2018 / 12:13 PM / a day ago

Conservative Party deletes tweet congratulating new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party deleted a tweet announcing a new chairman on Monday, adding unexpected drama to what was expected to be a routine reshuffle of her top ministers.

FILE PHOTO: Chris Grayling, Britain's Secretary of State for Transport arrives in Downing Street, in London, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

The party had tweeted “Congratulations to Chris Grayling following his appointment as Conservative Party Chairman” before deleting it.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg had also named Grayling, citing two unnamed sources, but later tweeted that another source said immigration minister Brandon Lewis would be the new chairman. Lewis was pictured entering May’s office in Downing Street.

A spokesman for the party declined to confirm the reports that Grayling, the transport minister, was the new chairman.

Reporting by Alistair Smout and Elizabeth Piper

