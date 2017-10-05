After speech fiasco, Clark says ruling Conservatives must stay cool

Britain's Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Greg Clark speaks at the Conservative Party's conference in Manchester, Britain October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The ruling Conservative Party must remain “cool-headed”, business secretary Greg Clark said on Thursday, after a speech by Prime Minister Theresa May at their annual conference was ruined by a prankster, letters falling off a slogan and coughing fits.

The BBC reported that while ministers were rallying around the beleaguered May and praising her “guts and grace” in persisting with the hour-long speech despite the mishaps, some Conservative members of parliament were discussing amongst themselves whether to ask her to resign.

Asked about such sentiment on BBC Radio 4, Clark said: “The view of the party, both parliamentary colleagues and activists, is that they regard, correctly, the responsibility of the Conservative Party to be effective and cool-headed in government.”