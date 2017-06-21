FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
May confident of securing support for "broad" agenda
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK Top News
June 21, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 2 months ago

May confident of securing support for "broad" agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Prime Minister, Theresa May and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, walk through the Peers Lobby in the Houses of Parliament during the State Opening of Parliament in central London.Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government presented a "broad programme" on Wednesday and is confident that parliament will support it, a spokesman for Theresa May said, in a clear nod to the watered down agenda presented by a weakened prime minister.

"This is a broad programme for government that we've put forward, we think it's good programme for government, we think its a programme ... that the whole house can get behind," the spokesman said.

"The prime minister has also said that the election did not deliver the result that we had hoped for and that we will reflect on the reasons for that, and will govern with humility in the national interest and I think you can see that reflected in what we've put forward today."

The spokesman said some policies were not mentioned in the Queen's speech, including the expansion of the Heathrow airport and measures on corporate government, but the government remained committed to such policies.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alistair Smout

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.