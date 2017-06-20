Talks ongoing between Conservatives and DUP - source

The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster, and the Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds, stand on the steps of 10 Downing Street before talks with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, in central London, Britain June 13, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on a deal to prop up May's minority government are ongoing, a senior Conservative source said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Sky news cited unnamed sources from the DUP saying the talks were not going as expected, urging May's government to give "greater focus" to the negotiations and adding that the DUP "can't be taken for granted".

