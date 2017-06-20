FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talks ongoing between Conservatives and DUP - source
#UK Top News
June 20, 2017 / 3:39 PM / 2 months ago

Talks ongoing between Conservatives and DUP - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster, and the Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds, stand on the steps of 10 Downing Street before talks with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, in central London, Britain June 13, 2017.Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on a deal to prop up May's minority government are ongoing, a senior Conservative source said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Sky news cited unnamed sources from the DUP saying the talks were not going as expected, urging May's government to give "greater focus" to the negotiations and adding that the DUP "can't be taken for granted".

Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

