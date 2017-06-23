FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Labour leader Corbyn overtakes PM May in YouGov poll
#UK Top News
June 23, 2017 / 5:58 AM / 2 months ago

Labour leader Corbyn overtakes PM May in YouGov poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, walk through the Peers Lobby in the Houses of Parliament during the State Opening of Parliament in central London, Britain June 21, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has overtaken Theresa May for the first time as voters' choice for who would make the best prime minister, a YouGov poll for The Times newspaper showed.

After PM May's botched gamble on a June 8 snap election deprived her Conservative Party of a majority, she is trying to strike a deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to prop up her minority government.

When asked who make the best prime minister, the YouGov poll for The Times showed 35 percent of voters would prefer Corbyn, while 34 percent favoured May. The poll showed 30 percent were unsure.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Alistair Smout

