FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
May says DUP talks continue but London fire a real focus
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK Top News
June 14, 2017 / 7:58 PM / 2 months ago

May says DUP talks continue but London fire a real focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, arrives in Downing Street in central London, Britain, June 14, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said talks with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist party aimed at securing their support for her minority government were continuing but that a fire in London had taken priority on Wednesday.

May's Conservative Party, which failed to win a majority in an election last week, has been holding talks with the DUP on securing the support of its 10 members of parliament to pass legislation.

"We are continuing to have talks, but today as you will imagine, there has been a real focus on this terrible tragedy in London," she said in a televised statement.

At least 12 people died and dozens more were injured when a fire ripped through a tower block.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.