2 months ago
Northern Ireland's DUP wants "sensible Brexit", talks with May to continue
#UK Top News
June 16, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 2 months ago

Northern Ireland's DUP wants "sensible Brexit", talks with May to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Prime Minister of Ireland (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar greets the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster on the steps of Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland June 16, 2017.Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Arlene Foster, the head of the small Northern Irish political party in talks to support Theresa May's minority government, said on Friday she wanted a "sensible Brexit" that would work for the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Foster's Democratic Unionist Party has been in talks with May's Conservatives after the prime minister's party failed to win a majority in a national election. Foster said talks with May would continue into next week.

"We want to see a Brexit that works for everybody, not just in Northern Ireland from my perspective but in the Republic of Ireland as well, so it is about a sensible Brexit," Foster told reporters in Dublin.

"I know people want to talk about soft Brexit, hard Brexit, all of these things but what we want to see is a sensible Brexit and one that works for everybody.

"As you know the Queen's Speech has been now set for next Wednesday. We will continue with those negotiations throughout the weekend and into next week."

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; writing by Kate Holton

