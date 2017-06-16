FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
DUP deal with May not likely before next week - source
#UK Top News
June 16, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 2 months ago

DUP deal with May not likely before next week - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster speaks to media outside Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland June 16, 2017.Clodagh Kilcoyne

BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party will not agree a deal to support Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives in government before the start of next week at the earliest, a DUP source said on Friday.

May's Conservatives have been in talks with the DUP after the prime minister's party failed to win a majority in a national election last week.

"If there is the expected positive outcome, it will be at least the start of next week before anything is signed off," a DUP source said.

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

