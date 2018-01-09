Factbox - Who's in, who's out? May reshuffles her ministerial team

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May made changes to her ministerial team on Monday, hoping to re-energise a party damaged by divisions over Brexit and still smarting from an ill-judged election last year.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May poses with Brandon Lewis and James Cleverly and other members of their teams outside 10 Downing Street, London, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Below is a list of the main new appointments, and senior ministers confirmed in their roles. Changes are ongoing.

- Brandon Lewis appointed as Conservative Party Chairman making him responsible for the day-to-day running of the political party and its campaigns. He replaces Patrick McLoughlin.

Lewis was previously the government’s immigration minister.

- David Lidington appointed as Cabinet Office minister, a largely behind-the-scenes role supporting the prime minister and responsible for making sure the government runs smoothly.

He replaces Damian Green, who was forced to resign in December, but does not take on the additional title of First Secretary of State which made Green the de facto deputy to May.

Lidington was previously justice minister.

- Brexit minister David Davis, foreign minister Boris Johnson, finance minister Philip Hammond and interior minister Amber Rudd all kept their positions. Business minister Greg Clark, trade minister Liam Fox, and defence minister Gavin Williamson were also among those continuing in their current roles.

- David Gauke appointed justice minister. He was previously work and pensions minister.

- Karen Bradley appointed as minister for Northern Ireland, replacing James Brokenshire who resigned for health reasons. Bradley was previously digital, culture, media and sport minister.

- Sajid Javid given an expanded role, adding housing to his existing communities and local government brief.

- Health minister Jeremy Hunt became minister for health and social care.

- Education minister Justine Greening quit the government and was replaced by Damian Hinds, who previously held the more junior role of employment minister.

- Esther McVey named as work and pensions minister.

- Matthew Hancock was appointed as minister for digital, culture, media and sport.