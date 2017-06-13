FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Head of Northern Ireland's DUP says hoping for deal with PM May "sooner rather than later"
June 13, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 2 months ago

Head of Northern Ireland's DUP says hoping for deal with PM May "sooner rather than later"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, Arlene Foster, on Tuesday said she hoped to strike a deal with Prime Minister Theresa May to support the Conservative Party's minority government "sooner rather than later".

"We have had some very good discussions again today, and those discussions are continuing into the afternoon, and I hope that we can reach a conclusion sooner rather than later," Foster told Sky News.

"It won’t surprise anyone that we are talking about matters that pertain of course to the nation generally, bringing stability to the UK government in and around issues around Brexit, obviously around counter-terrorism, and then doing what is right for Northern Ireland in respect of economic matters."

Reporting by David Milliken, writing by William James; editing by Kate Holton

