2 months ago
Gove says Britain will leave EU customs union after Brexit
Featured
#UK Top News
June 13, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 2 months ago

Gove says Britain will leave EU customs union after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for the Environment, arrives in Downing Street for a cabinet meeting, in central London, Britain June 13, 2017.Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Senior British minister and prominent Brexit campaigner Michael Gove said on Tuesday that Britain will leave the EU customs union, which guarantees tariff-free trade within the bloc but prohibits members from striking third-party trade deals.

"We will be outside of the customs union as it is understood," Gove told the BBC.

Gove also said the government will have to make sure the measures it presents in its Queen's Speech legislative programme command broad support in order to be voted through.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by William James

