May's deputy to keep job after pornography claims, ITV says

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s senior minister will not have to resign over claims that police found pornography on a work computer and that he made an inappropriate sexual advance against a young woman, ITV political editor Robert Peston said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: First Secretary of State Damian Green stands in silence at the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

First Secretary of State Damian Green will be told on Wednesday that the Cabinet Office and the prime minister will inform him that he can keep his job, Peston said on his Facebook page.

May’s office declined to comment on the report.

Peston said no other women came forward to present evidence against Green and that police testimony does not prove he watched the porn on the parliamentary computer.

Two retired police officers alleged the pornography was discovered on Green’s computer by officers during an inquiry into government leaks in 2008.

Earlier on Monday, a spokesman for the prime minister said there are procedures to go through in the investigation and once they are complete the government will publish the findings.

Green, who is a close ally of May, has denied the allegations.

If Green is cleared it would be a boost to the prime minister after she lost two ministers last month: one was forced to quit in a sexual harassment scandal and another over undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials.