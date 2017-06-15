Hammond pulls out of Mansion House speech after London fire

Philip Hammond, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, waits to greet Party Secretary of China, Hu Chunhua, outside 11 Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 14, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said he no longer planned to deliver a high-profile speech later on Thursday because of a deadly fire which struck a London tower block on Wednesday.

"In view of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, I have withdrawn from giving the Mansion House speech tonight. My thoughts are with local community," Hammond said on Twitter.

Hammond had been expected to spell out his views on the need for a Brexit deal that suits the needs of British business.

