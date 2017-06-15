Hammond will deliver speech soon after Mansion House pull-out

LONDON (Reuters) - Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond plans to deliver "in the near future" a speech replacing the one that he cancelled on Thursday out of respect for the victims of a deadly fire which struck a London tower block, a Treasury spokesman said.

The spokesman said the speech would cover the issues that Hammond had intended to talk about at the annual Mansion House dinner but which he will no longer deliver because of the fire on Wednesday which killed at least 17 people.

Hammond had been expected to use the Mansion House speech to spell out his views on the need for a Brexit deal that suits the needs of British business, striking a different tone to the one of Prime Minister Theresa May before last week's election in which she lost her parliamentary majority.