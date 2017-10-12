FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
May has 'full confidence' in Hammond
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK
October 12, 2017 / 3:05 PM / in 7 days

May has 'full confidence' in Hammond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond visit a home near the Conservative Party's conference in Manchester, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May has full confidence in Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, her spokesman said on Thursday, following criticism from former Chancellor Nigel Lawson.

Asked by a reporter if May had full confidence in her Chancellor, the spokesman said “Yes”.

Hammond is considered one of the most pro-EU members of May’s cabinet and pro-Brexit lawmakers and campaigners have accused him of trying to water down or even halt Britain’s exit.

Earlier Lawson, who served as Chancellor of the Exchequer between 1983 and 1989, said Hammond may be inadvertently undermining the government’s Brexit plans and should be removed from office.

Lawson was referring to comments made by Hammond on Wednesday, when he said he was not yet prepared to start spending money on contingency arrangements in the case of Britain and the EU being unable to reach a Brexit deal.

“I fear that he is unhelpful … he may not intend it but in practice what he is doing is very close to sabotage,” Lawson told the BBC.

Asked directly about Lawson’s comments, May’s spokesman said: “The Prime Minister respects the views of all of her cabinet colleagues. As the PM has said before, what matters to the country is delivering a smooth Brexit.”

“The Chancellor, along with the rest of the cabinet are united around the position she set out in her Florence speech.”

Reporting by William James; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.