LONDON (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan called on Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Sunday to resign after a series of gaffes which he said had offended Libyans, Americans, the Spanish and others.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends the 2017 Chatham House London Conference at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London, Britain. October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, Khan said Johnson “has to go”.

