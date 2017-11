LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Boris Johnson had a “constructive” conversation with the husband of Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who is jailed in Iran, Sky News reported on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO - Boris Johnson attends an informal meeting of European Union Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn, Estonia September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Picture

Citing unnamed sources, Sky said Johnson had spoken on the phone with Richard Ratcliffe. It gave no further details.