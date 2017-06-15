Labour urges protest to force PM May from power - Daily Mirror

FILE PHOTO - Britain's opposition Labour Party's John McDonnell leaves a meeting with senior party figures after their election manifesto was leaked to the press, in London, May 11, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - A senior lawmaker in Britain's opposition Labour Party has called for a million people to take to the streets to force a second election that he said would remove Prime Minister Theresa May from power, the Daily Mirror reported.

After days of political turmoil sparked by her botched gamble on a snap election, May's Conservative Party is in talks with a small Northern Irish Protestant party on securing the support of its 10 members in the 650-seat parliament to pass legislation.

John McDonnell, who would be Chancellor if Labour won power, urged protesters to "get out on the streets" in support of Labour's opposition to spending cuts and to build pressure for another election, the newspaper said.

"We need people doing everything they can to ensure the election comes as early as possible," McDonnell was quoted as saying the newspaper.

The newspaper said some left-wing groups plan a mass protest on July 1 to put pressure on May.

Speaking to union activists, McDonnell said the Trades Union Congress (TUC) should mobilise to get people out onto the streets.

"Just think if the TUC put out that call - that we want a million on the streets of London in two weeks' time," he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

After winning far more seats than was predicted, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he wanted to topple May.