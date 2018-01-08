FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2018 / 2:06 PM / a day ago

May appoints David Lidington as cabinet office minister - May's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed justice minister David Lidington to the post of cabinet office minister on Monday, filling the job responsible for the administration of the government.

David Lidington arrives at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

The cabinet office position has been vacant since the resignation of Damian Green in December. Green also held a second role as May’s de facto deputy, but no appointment has been announced for that position yet.

May’s office also said interior minister Amber Rudd would continue in her role.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

