May showed guts and grace in conference speech, MP Clark says
#UK Top News
October 5, 2017 / 6:54 AM

May showed guts and grace in conference speech, MP Clark says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A member of the audience hands a P45 form (termination of employment tax form) to Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as she addresses the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May showed guts and grace by continuing with her keynote Conservative Party conference speech despite a repeated coughing fit and an interruption by a prankster, business secretary Greg Clark told Sky on Thursday.

“She showed guts and grace,” Clark told Sky News. He added that there was huge warmth towards May in the conference hall.

May’s bid to reassert her dwindling authority was ruined on Wednesday when her keynote speech was interrupted by repeated coughing fits, a prankster, and even letters of her slogan falling off the set behind her.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Estelle Shirbon

