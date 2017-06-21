FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Talks with Northern Irish DUP may take time, no sticking point - minister
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
House price growth weakest in more than four years
House price growth weakest in more than four years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK
June 21, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 2 months ago

Talks with Northern Irish DUP may take time, no sticking point - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Damian Green, First Secretary of State, arrives in Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 14, 2017.Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - There is no one sticking point in talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party but a deal to support May's minority government could take some time, her deputy said on Wednesday.

"There's no individual sticking point. Talks are progressing," First Secretary of State Damian Green, who is effectively May's deputy, told the BBC.

"So we have a lot in common but we are two different parties and so it will take some time to reach a deal."

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.