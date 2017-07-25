FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
Theresa May takes a break from Brexit politics on visit to northern Italy
#UK Top News
July 25, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 10 days ago

Theresa May takes a break from Brexit politics on visit to northern Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks with her husband Philip in Desenzano del Garda, by Lake Garda, northern Italy, July 25, 2017.Antonio Calanni/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May was photographed with her husband Philip on holiday in Italy on Tuesday, the first leg of a three week summer holiday.

Slideshow (8 Images)

May was pictured strolling through the streets of Desenzano del Garda, a town on the southern shore of the picturesque Lake Garda.

She left London on Monday to spend five days in northern Italy, and will spend a further two weeks in the Swiss Alps after briefly interrupting her break to attend a memorial service.

During her last break, a walking holiday in Wales in April, May made the ill-fated decision to call a snap national election. The gamble resulted in her losing her parliamentary majority and weakened her authority.

Asked in a radio interview last week what people should expect when she returned from this holiday, May joked: "You'll just have to wait and see ... But I think there are many people who are grateful I'm going to the Alps and not to Wales again."

Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

