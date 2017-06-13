FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
May says minority government talks 'productive', Brexit negotiation starts next week
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK Top News
June 13, 2017 / 6:51 PM / 2 months ago

May says minority government talks 'productive', Brexit negotiation starts next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain June 13, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

PARIS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday said talks with Northern Ireland's DUP about a deal to support her minority government had been "productive", and confirmed that Brexit negotiations would begin next week.

May met with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) earlier on Tuesday to thrash out a deal that would see the DUP support May in government after she failed to win an outright majority at an election last week.

"What we're doing in relation to the talks that we're holding, the productive talks we're holding with the Democratic Unionist Party, is ensuring that it is possible to, with their support, give the stability to the UK government that I think is necessary at this time," May told a news conference in Paris following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I confirmed to President Macron that the timetable for the Brexit negotiation remains on course and will begin next week."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.