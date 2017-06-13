Prime Minister May's Conservatives, Northern Ireland's DUP to resume talks Wednesday - PM's office

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between UK Prime Minister Theresa May's minority Conservative government and Northern Ireland's DUP broke up for the night on Tuesday, and will resume the following day, a spokesman for May's office said.

The spokesman did not provide details on the timing of Wednesday's talks.

The Conservatives need the support of Northern Ireland's 10 Democratic Unionist Party lawmakers to pass legislation. Earlier on Tuesday, the DUP's leader said the agreement, which is expected to be more informal than a coalition, could be "sooner rather than later".

May lost her majority on Thursday in an election she had called in order to boost her hand heading into negotiations for Britain to leave the European Union, which are scheduled to begin next week.