May should stay on as PM, Amber Rudd says
October 5, 2017 / 9:39 PM

May should stay on as PM, Amber Rudd says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Theresa May should stay on as British prime minister despite mishaps in her keynote party conference speech, Home Secretary Amber Rudd wrote in The Telegraph newspaper.

Under the headline “Theresa May will stay as Prime Minister and get the job done,” Rudd said the government would deliver Brexit under May’s leadership.

“She should stay,” Rudd wrote in the article that will appear in the newspaper on Friday. Rudd said May’s conference speech was at times a little hard to watch but added that the prime minister dealt with the interruptions with guts and grace.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge

