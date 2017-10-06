FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Both pro and anti-Brexit MPs back ousting May - Shapps
October 6, 2017 / 6:32 AM / in 12 days

Both pro and anti-Brexit MPs back ousting May - Shapps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Grant Shapps holds his mobile phone as he walks through the Parliamentary Estate as Britain's re-elected Prime Minister David Cameron names his new cabinet, in central London, Britain, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Conservative Party chairman Grant Shapps said on Friday that both supporters and opponents of Brexit were among the 30 lawmakers who back a plot to topple Prime Minister Theresa May.

Divisions over May’s future burst into the open on Friday after her conference speech was ruined by a comedian, coughing fit and even letters falling off the slogans behind her on stage.

Shapps told BBC radio that there was a broad range of MPs urging May to step down.

“These are Remainers, they are Brexiteers. They would never automatically agree on a single candidate and this is not about promoting an individual,” he said.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

