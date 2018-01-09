FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PM May believes she has right government team after reshuffle - spokesman
January 9, 2018 / 12:38 PM / a day ago

PM May believes she has right government team after reshuffle - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May believes she has the right government team to tackle the challenges Britain faces, her spokesman said on Tuesday, dismissing criticism that a reshuffle of her top team was shambolic.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leads her first cabinet meeting of the new year following a reshuffle at 10 Downing Street, London January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

“I think what the reshuffle is about, is getting in place the right team to tackle the challenges the country faces. Whether that be on housing, on improving school standards, on the NHS (health service), she believes that she’s got the right team in place to do that,” her spokesman told reporters.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
