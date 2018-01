LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Karen Bradley as the government’s Northern Ireland minister on Monday, moving her from her position as culture minister.

Britain's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Karen Bradley arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Bradley will take over from James Brokenshire, who resigned from the post earlier on Monday for health reasons.