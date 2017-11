LONDON (Reuters) - Defence secretary Gavin Williamson said on Wednesday it was up to Prime Minister Theresa May to decide who serves in her top team, responding to a question about the political future of aid minister Priti Patel.

Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson is seen in Downing Street, London, Britain, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“The prime minister makes her own decision on actually who is serving in her cabinet, and they’re only the prime minister’s decisions,” he told reporters in Brussels.