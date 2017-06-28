FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2017 / 12:44 PM / a month ago

UK government spokesman says listening to public-sector pay disquiet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond attend a news conference in London's Canary Wharf financial district, May 17, 2017.Dan Kitwood/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government is aware of voters' concerns about public-sector pay and will see if it can address them when it sets out its financial plans in a budget statement later this year, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

Public-sector pay rises have been limited to 1 percent a year for several years as the government seeks to reduce the budget deficit.

Asked whether a decision on public sector pay would come in the Autumn budget, the spokesman said: "Yes, I think a number of cabinet ministers have said this morning that there is a fiscal event coming up in the autumn and it will be spelt out then. There are a number of pay review bodies which are reporting, and we are going to be considering their recommendations."

Another spokesman said: "Ministers including the prime minister and the (finance minister) have been clear that we are going to listen to the messages that were sent at the election. We understand that people are weary after years of hard work to rebuild the economy."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by David Milliken

