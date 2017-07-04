FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
UK right to keep focus on dealing with national debt - May's spokesman
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK
July 4, 2017 / 11:44 AM / a month ago

UK right to keep focus on dealing with national debt - May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, leaves 11 Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 26, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May supports her finance minister Philip Hammond's decision to focus on dealing with the country's debts, May's spokesman said on Tuesday, amid growing political pressure to relax constraints on public sector pay.

On Monday, Hammond defended the country's strict cap on public sector pay, after senior members of the ruling Conservative Party had questioned whether it should be loosened.

"The chancellor was setting out a clear argument for the UK continuing to deal with its debts in a responsible way while also acknowledging the hard work and the sacrifice the British people have made to help us get the deficit down ... The prime minister agrees with him"," May's spokesman said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.