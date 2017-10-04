Protester interrupts May's keynote party speech

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - A protester interrupted British Prime Minister Theresa May’s keynote speech at her annual conference on Wednesday to wave a P45 letter in front her, a document given to employees when they leave their job.

As the protester was bundled out of the hall, May briefly stopped speaking before the party faithful stood to applaud and cheer her.

As security agents escorted him out of the conference hall, the protester quipped that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson - who is widely believed to have ambitions to be prime minister himself - had told him to hand the P45 to May.

“Boris told me to hand her a P45,” the protester told Reuters. “He didn’t tell me why. He wanted me to do it.”