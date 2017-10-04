FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Protester interrupts May's keynote party speech
October 4, 2017 / 11:17 AM / in 15 days

Protester interrupts May's keynote party speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - A protester interrupted British Prime Minister Theresa May’s keynote speech at her annual conference on Wednesday to wave a P45 letter in front her, a document given to employees when they leave their job.

As the protester was bundled out of the hall, May briefly stopped speaking before the party faithful stood to applaud and cheer her.

As security agents escorted him out of the conference hall, the protester quipped that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson - who is widely believed to have ambitions to be prime minister himself - had told him to hand the P45 to May.

“Boris told me to hand her a P45,” the protester told Reuters. “He didn’t tell me why. He wanted me to do it.”

Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper; writing by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison and William Schomberg

