February 16, 2018 / 3:33 PM / a day ago

MPs confirm receipt of confidential RBS report from regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - MPs confirmed on Friday that they had received a confidential report into Royal Bank of Scotland’s alleged mistreatment of small businesses during the financial crisis.

The Financial Conduct Authority has urged parliament’s Treasury Committee not to publish the report, excerpts of which have already leaked but which the regulator says it is legally unable to make public due to its confidential nature.

Committee chair Nicky Morgan said she would ask her parliamentary colleagues to agree to publish the report when they next meet on Feb. 20.

“I will be asking members to agree to publish the final, unredacted report under parliamentary privilege as soon as possible,” she said in a statement on Friday.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alistair Smout

