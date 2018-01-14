Scottish leader says will look at independence vote by end of year

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday she would be able to make a judgment on whether to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence by the end of this year after a shape of a deal between Britain and the European Union becomes clear.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits the Rolls Royce plant at Inchinnan, Scotland, Britain, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

“By roundabout the autumn of this year we should have some clarity about that future relationship,” Sturgeon told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show. “That’s when I will be able to look at that and make a judgment on what I think the next appropriate steps are for Scotland.”