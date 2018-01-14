FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scottish leader says will look at independence vote by end of year
January 14, 2018

Scottish leader says will look at independence vote by end of year

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday she would be able to make a judgment on whether to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence by the end of this year after a shape of a deal between Britain and the European Union becomes clear.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits the Rolls Royce plant at Inchinnan, Scotland, Britain, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

“By roundabout the autumn of this year we should have some clarity about that future relationship,” Sturgeon told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show. “That’s when I will be able to look at that and make a judgment on what I think the next appropriate steps are for Scotland.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Louise Heavens

