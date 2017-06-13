FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 2 months ago

May makes no comment after DUP talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain June 13, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May made no comment as she left her Number 10 Downing Street residence on Tuesday after holding talks with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party over a deal to back her government.

May did not comment on the progress of the discussions with DUP leader Arlene Foster, who left by a different exit.

May failed to secure an outright majority after Thursday's election and is aiming to strike a deal with the DUP to pass her legislative programme. It was unclear whether there was a deal.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

