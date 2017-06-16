Talks between May's Conservatives and Northern Ireland's DUP are ongoing - source

The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster, and the Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds, stand on the steps of 10 Downing Street before talks with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, in central London, Britain June 13, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on a deal to prop up May's minority government are ongoing, a senior Conservative source said on Friday.

May is seeking an agreement with the DUP, which has 10 seats in parliament, that would allow her to pass her legislative agenda next week after she failed to win an outright majority in last week's national election.