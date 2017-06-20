FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 5:15 PM / 2 months ago

Conservatives still working on deal with DUP - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Arlene Foster stands with Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds during a news conference at Stormont Parliament buildings in Belfast, Northern Ireland June 12, 2017.Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government is still working towards an agreement with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to support May's minority government, a Conservative source said on Tuesday.

"Talks are ongoing with the DUP and we continue to work towards a confidence and supply arrangement," the source said.

"As we have said, both parties are committed to strengthening the Union (between the UK's member nations), combating terrorism, delivering Brexit and delivering prosperity across the whole United Kingdom.

"While our discussions continue it is important the government gets on with its business."

Reporting by William James; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary

