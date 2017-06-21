FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#UK
June 21, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 2 months ago

U.S. Trump's visit not mentioned in Queen's speech on government policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to reporters during his meeting with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 20, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

LONDON (Reuters) - There was no mention of a planned visit by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Queen's speech on Wednesday, when the British monarch set out the government's programme for the next two years.

Earlier, Britain said there had been no change to plans for Trump to come to Britain on a state visit after local media reported the trip had been postponed. But the date of the trip has never been confirmed.

The previously confirmed state visit by Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia in July was mentioned in her speech.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James, editing by Alistair Smout

