2 months ago
Foreign Secretary Johnson says Trump's visit to Britain will go ahead
#UK
June 21, 2017 / 5:05 PM / 2 months ago

Foreign Secretary Johnson says Trump's visit to Britain will go ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson prepares to meet the President of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London, Britain June 16, 2017.Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A planned state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Britain will go ahead although no date for the trip has been fixed, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Wednesday following local media reports that it had been postponed.

There was no mention of Trump's trip in the Queen's speech earlier when the British monarch set out the government's programme for the next two years and also confirmed a state visit by Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia in July.

"The visit will go ahead believe you me," Johnson told Sky News. "The formality is you cannot put the date of the president's state visit into the Queen's speech until it has been actually agreed."

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Elizabeth Piper

