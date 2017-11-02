May appoints Julian Smith as chief whip - statement

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed member of parliament Julian Smith as her new Chief Whip on Thursday, promoting him to head the office which is responsible for making sure May’s Conservatives vote in support of the government.

Britain's Deputy Chief Whip Julian Smith leaves in Downing Street, London, Britain, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Smith, 46, had previously been a deputy chief whip. He replaces Gavin Williamson who was earlier appointed as defence minister. The government said lawmaker Esther McVey would take on Smith’s former role.