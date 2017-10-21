FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PM May readying concessions on welfare reform - Sunday Telegraph
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 21, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 3 days ago

PM May readying concessions on welfare reform - Sunday Telegraph

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is on the verge of making concessions around a key welfare reform that has angered opposition parties as well as members of her own Conservatives, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference during an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The government has signalled that it is looking at ways to reduce the waiting time for payments from its new Universal Credit benefits system from six weeks, the newspaper said on Saturday, without citing sources.

Last week some lawmakers from May’s own party vented their dismay over the government’s handling of Universal Credit, which is designed to simplify payments to claimants by consolidating six different types of state benefits into one.

The policy was first implemented for a small number of claimants in 2013 under May’s predecessor David Cameron, but the expansion of the programme has been beset by long delays and criticism that it risks harming vulnerable citizens.

Last week the opposition Labour Party won a symbolic vote on a motion calling for the welfare plan to be paused, but May’s party avoided a full-blown public rebellion by ordering its lawmakers to abstain, thereby masking the extent of internal unrest.

May leads a minority government, propped up by a small Northern Irish party, faced with the task of delivering a smooth departure from the European Union - something which requires a deeply split parliament to approve large amounts of new legislation.

Separately, the Independent reported that the government has told energy investors a proposal to cap energy bills could be ditched if it feels that major power companies are doing enough to limit high bills, citing civil servants.

May’s office was not immediately available for comment on either story.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.