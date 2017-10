LONDON (Reuters) - The uncertainty surrounding Brexit talks is largely factored in to the UK’s credit rating, S&P Global said on Wednesday, but it had worries about the country’s economic prospects.

“We really have genuine concerns about the economic performance over the next few years,” Frank Gill, one of S&P’s top sovereign analysts, told Reuters on the sidelines of conference hosted by the firm.