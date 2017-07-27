Swiss National Bank to pick Libor alternative in due course

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will in due course select an alternative to the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) interest rate benchmark as a tool for guiding monetary policy, the central bank said on Thursday, as Libor heads for history's dustheap.

Earlier on Thursday, the head of Britain's financial markets watchdog said a substitute for the widely used Libor should be in place for banks to use by the end of 2021.

Libor, a daily rate in a range of currencies, is based on submissions from banks of interest rates they believe they would be charged by others for borrowing money. Banks have been fined billions of dollars for trying to manipulate the benchmark, forcing a rethink.

The SNB conducts monetary policy by steering interest rates in the Swiss franc money market, telling the market in what range it intends to keep three-month Swiss franc Libor.

An SNB statement noted central banks had long been aware of the Libor problem and were working with market participants to establish alternative reference rates.

"From today's point of view, the SARON as a reference rate is the main focus of the Swiss franc money market," it said, referring to the Swiss Average Rate Overnight for secured loans.

"Libor will not be scrapped until the end of 2021. The SNB will announce in a timely way an alternative to franc Libor for its monetary policy concept. The foreseeable end of the franc Libor will have no effect on monetary policy orientation and monetary conditions," it said.